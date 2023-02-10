Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

