Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,607 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

