Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 33,903 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.