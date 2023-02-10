Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,519 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

