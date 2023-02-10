Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.