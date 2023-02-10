Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toto in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Toto has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

