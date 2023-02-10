TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -110.34%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

