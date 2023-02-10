Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 740 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.8 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

