Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE S opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

