Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.