Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 218500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

