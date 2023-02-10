trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.81. 257,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 488,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of trivago

About trivago

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.