TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Financial Contrast

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 258.88%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TROOPS and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 85.31 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.57 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.06

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

