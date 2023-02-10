Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

