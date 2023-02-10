Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

