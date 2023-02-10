Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

