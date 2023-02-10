Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.