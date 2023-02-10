Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

