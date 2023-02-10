Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

