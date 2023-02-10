Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.