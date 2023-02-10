Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 4.6%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 5,786,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,048,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 847,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

