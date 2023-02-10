Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.51.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

