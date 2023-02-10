Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
UL opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.51.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
