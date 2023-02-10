United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

About United National Bank

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

