United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

Shares of URI opened at $450.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $466.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.