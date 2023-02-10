Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 108,145 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

