Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $145.78 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

