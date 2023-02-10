Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 82,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

