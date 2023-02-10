USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 7,856 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

