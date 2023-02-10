USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.56 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

