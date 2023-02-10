USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,012 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

