USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.