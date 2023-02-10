USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

Insider Activity

Okta Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.