USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.23 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $118.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

