USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,413 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $34.93 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.