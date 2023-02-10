USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

