USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 192.4% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 228,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

