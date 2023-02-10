USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

