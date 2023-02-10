USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

