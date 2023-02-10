USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 213.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LOGI opened at $57.96 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.