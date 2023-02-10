USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 18.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,450. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

