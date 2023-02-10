USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 681,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

