USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

