USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $425,758 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

