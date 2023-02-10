USS Investment Management Ltd Has $912,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

