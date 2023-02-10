USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

