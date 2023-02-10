USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 14,547 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 55.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Shares of WFG opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.