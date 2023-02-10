USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,062 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

