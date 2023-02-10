USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 8,392 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

