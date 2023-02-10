USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Trading Down 1.0 %

DaVita Profile

DaVita stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

