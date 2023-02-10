USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,465 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after buying an additional 744,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

